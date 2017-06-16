

CTV Winnipeg





A 55-year-old woman is dead after a two vehicle collision on Highway 10 north of Brandon late Friday morning, RCMP said in a release.

The Mounties said it happened around 11:45 a.m. when the woman was driving southbound in a minivan when it crossed the centre line and collided with the side of a northbound semi.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her male passenger received non-life threatening injuries. Both were from Rivers, Man., RCMP said.

RCMP said the male driver of the semi was also uninjured in the crash.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and it appears everyone had their seatbelt on, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing.