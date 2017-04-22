

CTV Winnipeg





You may soon be able to observe animals at the Assiniboine Park Zoo while drinking a beer.

The zoo has applied for a liquor license that would cover the entire property.

A spokesperson for the zoo says it's become a popular venue for weddings and corporate functions.

Right now, it's necessary for the zoo to apply for a temporary liquor permit every time.

They say getting a liquor license would give guests more flexibility during these after-hour events.

"We do something called a private zoo evening, for example, where a company could bring in say 700 of their employees and essentially rent the zoo for the evening,” said Laura Curtis, manager of marketing and communications for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

“So by having a liquor permit for the entire property it allows us the flexibility, and them flexibility for them to be able to move around with their beverages."

If the zoo is successful in getting the license, patrons could technically order an alcoholic beverage from the zoo restaurant and carry it around the zoo during normal business hours.

Right now, alcohol is restricted to the tundra grill.

There is no timeline on when that licence could be in place.