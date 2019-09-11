

CTV News Winnipeg





A 37-year old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon near the Health Sciences Centre.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the accident happened in in the 700 block of William Avenue and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The female pedestrian was brought to hospital in critical condition but she has since died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The investigation continues. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact police