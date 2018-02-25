A family using solar panels to help power their home has resolved a billing dispute with Manitoba Hydro.

CTV News first reported on Jarrod and Sue Chamberlin’s $1,400 bill in January. The couple lives near St. Pierre-Jolys, about 45 minutes southeast of Winnipeg. The couple has 35 solar panels which produce about 50 per cent of their power. At the time, Jarrod said he believed Hydro had been incorrectly reading their bi-directional metre and was being charged incorrectly.

The couple said after going back and forth with Hydro, their account was credited for $1,400.

In an email obtained by CTV News a Hydro representative apologizes to the Chamberlin’s.

“I would like to apologize on behalf of Manitoba Hydro for the confusion that has been created by our meter reading error. The solar generation pilot project which you are taking part in was designed in part to help us learn about the complexities involved in administering accounts that both consume and generate power. Unfortunately, your case has shown us that the issues that can arise may look very different than what our staff are accustomed to dealing with and that greater care is required when working with these accounts. We are already taking steps to create specialists within our customer service organization which these accounts will be referred to in order to ensure that our most knowledgeable staff are providing service to these accounts,” the email said in part.

Sue Chamberlin calls the dispute a ‘stressful ordeal’ and said they hope no one else will have to go through something like it.

“As a Manitoba Hydro customer for 24 years, this has been a very frustrating and disappointing experience,” she said in an email to CTV News.

“He [Jarrod] will continue to take pictures of our meter and watch our bills very closely,” she said.

“I can confirm the billing matter with the customer has been resolved,” said media relations officer Bruce Owen in an email to CTV News.

“However, I cannot discuss the details with you as I’m bound by Manitoba Hydro policy and our province’s privacy legislation in what I can discuss about an individual customer.”