A Manitoba Hydro customer who installed solar panels this summer is fighting with the crown corporation over a series of bills.

Speaking from his home in the Rural Municipality of De Salaberry near St. Pierre Jolys, Jarrod Chamberlin said the 35 panels on his property produce just under 50 per cent of the power needed to run his home.

That’s why in October and November 2017 he said he was surprised to see his bills showing a credit. First for $181.01, then $841.61.

Chamberlin said it didn't make sense his solar panels could be producing that much power, so he got in touch with Manitoba Hydro with his concerns.

“Not really comfortable with that, but that's kind of cool,” he said.

He said he was assured everything was correct, until his January bill arrived showing he suddenly owed $1420.06.

“That's a paycheck they want to take out of my hand … It's frustrating and my hope was to have them want to reconcile this because it's their mistake.”

Manitoba Hydro said the billing dispute is an isolated incident. Due to its policy and the province’s privacy legislation, it’s bound by what can be discussed about an individual customer.

“We understand the customer’s frustration. We are currently working with the customer to resolve this matter fairly and with minimum delay,” said spokesperson Bruce Owen.

In his dealings with Hydro, Chamberlin said at one point he was told by customer care that an employee incorrectly read his meter.

Chamberlin said hydro has offered him an interest free loan to pay the $1,400 bill, but that's not good enough. He wants hydro to pay half of the bill. He said sharing responsibility is fair.

“I followed each of your bills that you've given me. You messed up. I haven't. The money's not there,” he said.

Chamberlin doesn't regret installing solar panels. He said if the bills can be resolved, he’s still happy about the choice to install them.

Going forward, he plans to photograph readings on his meter in the hopes of avoiding other billing disputes dragging on longer than necessary.