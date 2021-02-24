WINNIPEG -- A fight at a high school in Somerset ended with a 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbing another student, RCMP said.

Pembina Valley RCMP said officers were called to Prairie Mountain High School in Somerset for a report of a fight.

When officers arrived, they were told that two 15-year-old boys had been in a fight that ended with one of them allegedly stabbing the other with a knife.

RCMP said the boy who had been stabbed was taken to hospital in Winnipeg and is currently in stable condition.

The other boy was arrested for aggravated assault and is in police custody. The charge has not been proven in court.

RCMP is investigating the incident.