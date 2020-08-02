WINNIPEG -- An 18-year-old man is dead after being thrown from his ATV on Saturday.

At 3:51 p.m., RCMP attended the intersection of Highway 21 and the main road on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation after receiving reports of an off-road vehicle collision.

According to RCMP, an 18-year-old man, from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, was riding an ATV travelling northeast towards Hwy 21 when he lost control and was thrown from the ATV.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital.

Westman RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.