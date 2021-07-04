WINNIPEG -- As of Sunday, Manitoba is reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 and two COVID-19 related deaths.

The numbers come from Manitoba’s COVID-19 dashboard, as the province did not release a daily bulletin this weekend. Detailed information will be released Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since March 2020 now sits at 56,417.

The province currently has 1,018 active cases. So far, 54,249 Manitobans have recovered from the virus.

The COVID-19 dashboard lists the five-day test positivity rate for the province as 6 per cent, meaning it rose slightly from Saturday.

The dashboard said 144 Manitobans are being hospitalized with COVID-19, 56 of them considered to have active cases of the virus.

Forty-two patients are in the intensive care unit. Of those, 17 are considered active.

On Saturday, 1,175 COVID-19 tests were administered, bringing the total to 835,879 tests given since the start of the pandemic.