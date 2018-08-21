

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have had their hands full with multiple stabbings across the city over the last four days.

Police do not believe the stabbings are linked.

A total of eight such incidents occurred in Winnipeg over the course of those days:

August 17

A 48-year-old man was stabbed in the lower body near Princess Street and Notre Dame around 5:55 a.m. The suspects also stole the victim’s bike. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was upgraded to stable condition following treatment.

A 16-year-old woman was stabbed in the 900 block of Banning Street and took herself to hospital around 3:50 p.m.

August 18

Around 1:25 a.m. a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man showed up to the hospital with stab wounds to their mid-bodies. One of the men said he had been stabbed on Princess Street.

Less than half an hour later a 19-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were victims of attempted robbery in Central Park. The man was stabbed multiple times in his upper body and around his face. He was found by police and taken to hospital in critical condition. Police arrested two people at a hotel nearby. The woman told CTV News she is terrified following the attack.

August 19

A 58-year-old man was stabbed in his upper body in the 700 block of Wellington Avenue around 1 a.m. He was taken to hospital by officers and is in stable condition.

August 20

Three men were stabbed in their midsections around 6:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Agnes Street. Two of the three men suffered serious stab wounds.

A few hours later, a 19-year-old man was stabbed in his mid-body area in the 100 block of Edmonton Street. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but his condition was upgraded to stable.

August 21

A 30-year-old man was stabbed around 7:35 a.m. in the upper body in the 400 block of Maryland Street. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but his condition was upgraded to stable.

Police are investigation most of the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

(Source: Winnipeg Police Service)