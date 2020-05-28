9,000 customers impacted by power outage in Elmwood area
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 7:33PM CST
A map of areas that were affected by a power outage in Winnipeg Thursday night. (Source: Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro said power is being restored to thousands of customers after a power outage in the Elmwood area Thursday evening.
Hydro tweeted that it was investigating the cause of the situation just after 6:40 p.m.
Bruce Owen, the media relations officer with Manitoba Hydro, said the cause of the outage was due to pole fires on the east side of the city.
He said about 9,000 customers were impacted by the outage, but that crews are restoring power to all affected customers.