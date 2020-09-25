WINNIPEG -- The number of active cases in Winnipeg has reached more than 400 after the province announced 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, the majority of which are in the city.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said the new cases bring Manitoba's total number of active cases to 487.

A previous case that was identified in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority was removed from the totals pending further case investigations.

The new cases include:

two cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

two cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

two cases in the Northern Health region;

four cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud; and

44 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

In response to the growing number of cases, Dr. Roussin announced Winnipeg and surrounding communities, as well as Selkirk and Stonewall, will be placed under restrictions as of Sept. 28.

READ MORE: Winnipeg going to orange level following spike in COVID-19 cases

The Winnipeg region currently has 401 active cases. The River East community area has the most cases in the city, with 96 active cases. This is followed by the Downtown community area which has 71 active cases, and the Seven Oaks community area which has 52 active cases.

All other regions in Manitoba have less than 35 active cases.

As of Friday, 1,258 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Manitoba. There are 13 people in hospital and six people in intensive care. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The province said 1,607 laboratory tests were completed on Wednesday, and 2,354 tests were completed on Thursday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 173,999.

Case investigations are ongoing, the province said.