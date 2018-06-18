New details are emerging about the evacuation at the Winnipeg James Richardson Armstrong International Airport Sunday.

The false alarm affected about 2,000 people and delayed 17 flights, some up to two hours.

Winnipeg Airports Authority now says the suspicious bag was found unattended on the departures level, near a check-in counter.

The authority says it was identified around 7 a.m., and along with RCMP it made the decision to evacuate the airport.

Passengers who spoke with CTV News said they were told by police officers and airport staff to make their way to the parkade.

Motorists were also blocked from driving into the airport during the evacuation. Winnipeg police assisted with traffic and pedestrian control.

The possible threat was cleared just after 8 a.m. and people were allowed back inside, which created a long line for security.

Employees and passengers passed through security a second time.

It took four hours for operations to get back to normal.

The authority says the decision to evacuate is not made lightly and every situation is different.

"Certainty here you know these kind of things happen from time to time. It's really the assessment of the risks that determine of the course of action,” said WAA spokesperson Tyler MacAfee Monday.

RCMP also confirm with CTV News the bag in question was at a check-in counter.

"Basically, the result of our investigation will assist in our decision as to whether to evacuate the airport or not. Public safety is paramount, and until a potential threat in an area can be proven, safe access to that area will be restricted,' said Manitoba RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel in an email to CTV News Monday.

This is the second time there was an evacuation at the airport because of unattended bag in the past year.

In September, only part of the airport was forced out, not the entire airport like Sunday.

At the time a large group with a lot of luggage left a bag behind.

WAA said Monday it can't say why the evacuation happened twice in the past year, and said it’s always working to refine procedures.

MacAfee said from a broad security perspective everyone plays a role and this latest evacuation is an opportunity to review if messaging on the loud-speakers can be improved.