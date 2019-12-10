WINNIPEG -- The city has reopened all traffic lanes in both directions on Portage Avenue at the Empress Street overpass.

A number of lane restrictions on Portage Avenue were put in place early in 2019 due to the construction and rehabilitation of the overpass.

On its website, the city also said all lanes of Empress Street from St. John’s Ambulance Way to St. Matthews Street are now open.

Construction on the active transportation pathway, landscaping work and remaining bridge rehabilitation will resume in 2020.

Construction notices and information about lane closures will be available in the spring.