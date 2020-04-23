WINNIPEG -- The Assiniboine Park Conservancy (APC) said it’s facing uncertainty about if, when and how things will return to normal for the Assiniboine Park Zoo, as it’s facing an economic shortfall from the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the APC said in a statement that it does receive baseline funding from the City of Winnipeg from annual operating and capital grants, but that it is still going through a “challenging time.”

“We rely heavily on earned revenue from a variety of sources to cover our expenses,” the statement said, citing zoo admission, memberships, restaurants, events, programs, and venue rentals.

“We are a not-for-profit organization and also count on fundraising, grants, and sponsorships to support our annual operating revenues.”

The APC said it believes it will be able to qualify for a federal wage subsidy program and that it’s doing what it can do manage its finances responsibly.

The zoo is also taking donations to support the care of the animals, which continues even though the zoo is closed. The spokesperson said the monthly cost of taking care of the animals is $80,000, excluding staff-related costs.

“The response to our fundraising efforts has been really positive and encouraging,” the statement said.

“We know there are many needs in the community and are very grateful to those who have chosen to support us at this time.”