WINNIPEG -- Frontline workers in Manitoba have received a significant boost in the fight against COVID-19.

The province announced Thursday a shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived in Winnipeg on a chartered plane on Tuesday. The shipment contains 150,000 disposable isolation gowns.

The order was supplied by SpiritRx Services, a medical supply company based in Manitoba and owned by the spirit Healthcare Group. The group represents the province’s seven tribal councils, and in a statement, said they were “pleased to have had the opportunity to work with the Manitoba government.”

Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services, also praised the delivery of equipment.

“We want to thank all of our partners who helped ensure the successful delivery of this vitally important personal protective equipment,” Helwer said in a statement. “Our government will continue to source and acquire the PPE and other supplies needed to keep Manitobans safe and ensure that our province wins in the fight against COVID-19.”

(A shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) is unloaded from a chartered flight at the Winnipeg Airport. Photo courtesy Winnipeg Airport Authority)

Last week, the province announced it wold invest an additional $300 million to help procure personal protective equipment for frontline workers to help fight COVID-19. The provincial government has pledged a total of $400 million for the effort.

The government is also looking for businesses and manufacturers to either retool their businesses to help produce products to help fight COVID-19 or donate personal protective that hasn’t been used.

Manufacturers looking to help can find more information here.

A list of items the government is looking for can be found here.

(A shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) is unloaded after arriving in Winnipeg via a chartered Air Canada plane on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Winnipeg Airport Authority)