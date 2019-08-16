The City of Winnipeg said it has plans to pave two roadways in the downtown area this weekend and motorists will have to use alternate routes.

The streets that will close are southbound Balmoral Street between Qu’Appelle Avenue and Ellice Avenue and northbound Colony Street between Webb Place and Ellice Avenue.

The closure begins Saturday at 7 a.m. and ends Sunday at 6 p.m.

The city said bus riders can check @transitalerts on Twitter or contact 311 for information on reroutes.

Pedestrians will still be able to access the sidewalk.