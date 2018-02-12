

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada has issued a recall of a toy set designed for bath time after testing revealed the toys may pose a chemical hazard.

The ALEX Hoops for the Tub bath toy set includes three soft plastic balls that squirt and a basketball net with suction cups.

The recall notice said testing showed the plastic toy had a higher level of a phthalate than is allowed under regulations and studies have linked reproductive or development abnormalities with sucking or chewing on soft vinyl products containing that kind of phthalate.

The notice said 240 of the sets were sold in Canada at Mastermind Toys, and parents should take the toys away from children immediately.

Information on how to obtain a refund is available on Health Canada’s website.