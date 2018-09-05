A Winnipeg bike advocacy group hopes understanding why a fatal collision happened between a cyclist and semi-truck in Sage Creek prevents another tragedy.

On Tuesday a man was riding his bike at Lagimodière Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard when he was hit just before 5:30 p.m.

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the 61-year-old man’s death.

A bicycle could be seen lying on the ground as well as clothing, pylons and evidence markers.

Part of the intersection was blocked off for several hours but reopened Wednesday morning.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said the investigation is continuing to determine the sequence, speed of events and right of way.

Bike Winnipeg said with traffic moving at 80 kilometres an hour on both streets, and two nearby paths used by cyclists, it's important to look at the infrastructure and understand why the crash took place.

“I think it's something we have to look at. We have to say how did this happen. Usually there's a chain of events that lead into a tragedy like this. If we can stop that chain, anywhere along that chain we can prevent this,” said Bike Winnipeg’s Mark Cohoe.

WITNESSES RECOUNT COLLISION AFTERMATH

From her Sage Creek balcony Eve Lapnov could see the commotion and chaos.

"It's terrible. It's scary how unsafe it feels especially we have kids, we bike," said Lapnov.

“I saw the semi there … there was a bunch of personal stuff laying around.”

Yvonne Piche watched emergency crews work to save the cyclist's life.

"I saw them doing chest compressions on the gentlemen. I could see his bike. I could also see the trucker, who I’m assuming is the trucker, on the ground obviously, very, very upset,” she said.

TWO CYCLISTS HURT SATURDAY

Saturday two cyclists were taken to hospital after a collision at Pembina Highway and Taylor Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

A 25-year-old woman is in stable condition and a 26-year-old man has minor injuries.

Police said they were stopped at a red light, and when it turned green a vehicle entered the intersection and struck the cyclists who had not cleared it.

BICYCLE-VEHICLE COLLISION STATISTICS

"Motorists are expected to give cyclists some breathing room , about one metre when they're passing, having said that, cyclists are expected to signal their lanes changes, wear reflective clothing," said Brian Smiley with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Manitoba Public Insurance said on average from 2012 to 2017, 3 cyclists have been killed and 86 injured each year.

In 2016, four cyclists were killed, meanwhile there were none in 2017.

MPI numbers show almost half of bicycle-vehicle collisions happen between noon and 6 p.m.

Wednesday is the day with the largest proportion of victims.

On average, cyclists aged 20 to 24 have the highest per capita representation for victims being killed or injured in collisions.