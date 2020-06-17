WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba announced that as part of the third phase of its economic reopening, which begins on June 21, indoor recreation centres will be allowed to resume operations.

This means residents will be able to visit non-smoking sites with VLT lounges, bingo halls, billiard rooms, and indoor amusement centres, though they must adhere to specific guidelines.

According to Manitoba’s Phase Three Plan, all activities at recreation centres must allow people to maintain a distance of at least two metres from one another, except for brief interactions. The businesses will have to limit occupancy to 50 per cent of regular business levels and limit any congregations of people.

Some other rules that will be in place include:

Staff need to use a self-screening tool before attending work;

Signs should be posted to tell people they can’t come in if they have COVID-19 symptoms;

Staff must be given information about physical distancing;

Businesses have to post external signs regarding physical distancing protocols, as well as floor markings;

Entry into the business as well as lines must be regulated;

Hand sanitizer must be available at entrances and exits;

Sitting or standing at counters is not allowed unless there can be a two-metre distance between groups;

People at tables or stations must be two metres apart;

Surfaces need to be cleaned between customers;

Food services must follow restaurant guidelines;

Common-use items should be removed unless they can be sanitized between customers;

Washrooms need to be cleaned frequently; and

Cashless or no-contact payment must be used as much as possible.

Manitoba casinos will not be reopening as part of Phase Three