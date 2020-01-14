WINNIPEG -- A day after a city councillor called on the prime minister to carry out a campaign province that would give cities and municipalities the power to ban handguns, Winnipeg’s mayor is weighing in.

“I've long taken the position that I support a national handgun ban,” said Mayor Brian Bowman. “My preference would be that it would be in fact national,” he said, saying a ban would be more effective if not “siloed for respective municipalities.”

Coun. Sherri Rollins issued her call for a ban on handguns in cities and municipalities after a shooting at the Windsor Hotel left a youth worker dead.

Yassin Abdu Ahmed, 20, was one of three males shot in the incident early Sunday morning, with the other two being rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police have not announced any arrests.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to empowering provinces and municipalities to enact handgun bans during the most recent federal election.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service told media it’s something the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police has come out against, arguing most handguns seized by police aren’t legal anyway.

“I guess it might make some people feel good, but it will not change the threat level one iota,” Const. Rob Carver said Monday.

Bowman said he has shared his position directly with federal officials and will work collaboratively with the province and federal government once a plan is shared.

“We'll wait and see what the federal government rolls out as they fulfill that campaign commitment," he said.