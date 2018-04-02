A Brandon resident wants to know why police officers in that city weren’t sent to her home sooner after a woman who appeared to be high on drugs, in a state of paranoia and looking for help ran into her home through an unlocked back door.

Brittany Bergwall said she was making dinner with her family Thursday night at around 6:30 p.m. when she heard a crashing sound at her door, followed by a woman who came “flying in, yelling for someone to call 911 as people are trying to kill her.”

Bergwall, who was with her husband and 11-year-old daughter, said she gave the woman her phone to call 911, but she said more than 45 minutes passed before police came to her house.

“I think that’s probably a longer response time than would be warranted in a situation like that,” said Bergwall. “It was surprising and it was definitely a high anxiety moment.”

“We just let her make the call and they had told her that police were on the way, so she was waiting here, not so patiently, pacing back and forth and shaking and ducking under the windows thinking that people were going to see her and waiting for police to come.”

Prior to police showing up to the home, her husband placed a second 911 call and Bergwall contacted a co-worker via text message who she said also called 911.

She said her daughter went to her room while her and her husband talked with the woman and tried to keep her calm instead of asking her to leave.

“The best thing we decided at that point was just to try and keep her calm and let the police come and do their work. I don’t think it probably would’ve went well for us had we tried to say throw her out or something like that.”

A Brandon police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the home at 7:24 p.m. and arrived at the home in nine minutes, at 7:33 p.m., at which time officers said the woman was taken into custody for breaching the peace. She’s not facing any charges stemming from the ordeal at Bergwall’s home.

Brandon police said the first 911 call came in at around 6:44, the second one at 7:09 and the third one at 7:24 p.m.

It’s not clear at this point why police weren’t sent to the house sooner. No one from the Brandon Police Service or City of Brandon’s emergency communications department was immediately available for further comment Monday, due to the Easter holiday.

Bergwall said she plans on contacting police herself later this week to get an explanation.

“I just wish they had managed to get her out of my house a little sooner.”