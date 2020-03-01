WINNIPEG -- Protesters opted for hockey sticks rather than picket signs at a unique rally in downtown Winnipeg.

Saturday afternoon, Winnipeggers grabbed their sticks and tied their shoes tight for a game of street hockey to protest proposed cuts to rec centres, arenas, and leisure programs in the upcoming budget.

Organized by Budget for All, a coalition of Winnipeg groups, the game took place in True North Square.

"We are here today saying no to these cuts. Don't close our arenas, don't close our pools, don't close our rec centres," said Jake Nikkel, the organizer of the hockey game.

The city's upcoming four-year budget will be tabled on Friday.

"What we're seeing in the budget so far is closing six arenas, cutting leisure guide funding by 50 per cent, closing and defunding recreation centres and program across the city," said Nikkel.

Nikkel said the game took place at True North Square for a specific reason.

"So in effect, True North has received large tax cuts and communities across the city are receiving large damaging cuts to important services," he said.

The True North organization was not made aware of the hockey game before it started.

"We know this is supposed to be an accessible place for the community in Winnipeg, but we know security here is quick to shut down gatherings of people, so we had to be careful," Nikkel said.

Emma Durand-Wood, who brought her child to participate in the hockey game, said she relies on many city services.

"I think it's trying to raise awareness in a way that's positive and accessible," she said. "It's something that everyone can come out to without knowing the nitty-gritty of the budget process. It's a fun way to get attention."

Budget for All said city services are already underfunded, and any cuts to them would be detrimental.

-With files from CTV's Mike Arsenault