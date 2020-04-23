WINNIPEG -- The beer vendor behind the old Osborne Village Inn has been torn down.

Demolition of the structure at 160 Osborne Street took place Thursday afternoon.

The site has sat empty for the past four years.

The demolition is part of a plan to build a six-storey residential building on the site.

The proposed project will include 84 apartments and space for commercial retail.

In addition to the residential building, there are also plans for a second apartment building at 425 Wardlaw Avenue, which is currently a parking lot.