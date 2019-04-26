

CTV Winnipeg





Dry conditions have prompted a number of burn bans across southern Manitoba.

Though the restrictions vary from community to community, the following municipalities have burn bans in place as of April 26:

- The Rural Municipality of Prairie Lakes - All outdoor burning is banned including fire pits and burning barrels. Anyone who defies the ban faces a minimum penalty of $500, plus the costs incurred by the municipality for fire protection services.

- Cartwright-Roblin Municipality - All outdoor burning is banned except permitted fire pits can be used for cooking if there’s a water supply close by.

- Municipality of Killarney-Turtle Mountain – Burn permits will no longer be issued and current permits are now void. The burning of crop residue and rural burn barrels isn’t permitted, but burning in contained fire pits with dry seasoned fire wood is allowed. The fire pits need to have a 360-degree buffer and water must be available.

- Municipality of Glenboro South Cypress - Outdoor burning is banned in the municipality, with the inclusion of fire pits and burning barrels. Any resident who breaks the ban is subject to a minimum penalty of $500 and is responsible for the costs incurred by the municipality for fire protection operations.

- Rural Municipality of Stuartburn – Small recreational fires in enclosed pits are still permitted during the burn ban. All burning permits are now void.

- Rural Municipality of Hanover – As part of the burn ban in the R.M. of Hanover, the municipality notes the burning of leaves and grass clippings is prohibited.

- Rural Municipality of Ste. Anne – There is a complete burn ban in the R.M., which includes the burning of brush piles, crop residue, fire pits and burn barrels. This ban does not include the town of Ste. Anne.

- Rural Municipality of Reynolds – No fires are permitted in the R.M. of Reynolds, including fire pits and burn barrels.

- Rural Municipality of La Broquerie – Fires are only permitted in approved receptacles. No open air fires are allowed.