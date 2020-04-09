WINNIPEG -- Canada Goose is planning to ramp up production of supplies for frontline heath care workers.

The clothing company announced Thursday morning it plans to reopen all eight of its Canadian facilities, including all three in Winnipeg, over the next two weeks to increase production of personal protective equipment.

“These unprecedented times call for decisive, collective action and now is the time for Canada to invest in Made-in-Canada solutions,” said Dani Reiss, President & CEO, Canada Goose in a news release. “With one of the largest Canadian apparel manufacturing infrastructures in the country, we are uniquely positioned to re-tool our facilities and refocus our teams to produce a variety of personal protective equipment – and we are prepared to leverage all of our resources to do what’s right for our country.”

In addition to the three Winnipeg facilities, Canada Goose will open all of its facilities in the Greater Toronto Area, along with facilities in Montreal and Boisbriand, Quebec. The company says approximately 900 workers will be working to produce the items.

The company said it will produce at last 60,000 gowns per week, and plan to deliver up to 1.5 million items, at cost. Canada Goose said any unintentional profits, potentially derived from efficiencies, will be donated to national COVID-19 relief funds.

Last month, Canada Goose announced it would reopen two facilities in Winnipeg and Toronto to make and donate 14,000 gowns and scrubs for healthcare workers. Shipments of items to hospitals and healthcare facilities started this week.

Canada Goose said all facilities will follow physical distancing protocols and safety regulations to keep employees safe.