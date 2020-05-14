WINNIPEG -- Anyone planning on travelling over the Victoria Day long weekend is asked to remember the Canadian border remains closed to non-essential travel.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced travel restrictions in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed the country’s border to any non-essential travel into Canada. These restrictions are still in place over the long weekend.

"All travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including tourism, recreation and entertainment, is covered by these measures across all ports of entry in all modes of transportation – land, marine, air and rail," CBSA said in a news release.

The CBSA said non-essential travel includes:

opening or checking on a cottage or seasonal home;

boating across the border;

fishing or hunting;

attending a party or celebration;

visiting family, friends, partners or a girlfriend, boyfriend or fiancé(e);

driving in transit for the purpose of taking a shortcut through Canada to get to a U.S. destination faster;

picking up a pet; and,

sightseeing.

The restrictions are also in place for recreation or tourism boaters. More information for boaters can be found on the CBSA website.