WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is implementing some temporary changes for staff and customers of Liquor Marts across the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said it has suspended all product samplings, as well as product education seminars until further notice. MBLL also said it is stopping Bottle and Cork operations for at least the next month.

It has also increased hand sanitizer availability for staff, and said common areas will be wiped down with anti-bacterial products on a regular basis.

MBLL is asking customers who are feeling ill to stay home, and is reminding them to cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of their arm, and to avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.