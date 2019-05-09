

CTV Winnipeg





A man in his 20s is in hospital in critical but stable condition after being stabbed Wednesday evening on the Health Sciences Centre campus.

Police said officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Olivia Street and McDermot Avenue at around 5:10 p.m., where they found the man who had been stabbed and began first aid. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, which was later upgraded.

A suspect was arrested in the area at around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Winnipeg resident Jamie Jason James Suggashie, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, carry concealed weapon, and possess weapon for dangerous purpose.

Police said he is in custody.