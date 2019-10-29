WINNIPEG -- It appears Blue Bombers’ quarterback Matt Nichols is inspiring people on and off the field.

Last week, CTV News Winnipeg reported Nichols and his wife Ali donated $10,000 to the Children’s Hospital Foundation in order to help fund MRI Cinema Vision goggles, a tool to help with anxiety and reduce the need for sedation when kids undergo MRIs.

After Nichols’ donation, the foundation had $60,781 of the $75,000 it needed for the goggles.

Inspired by the quarterback’s generosity, a group of families whose children undergo regular MRIs came together to donate the remaining $15,000.

“Undergoing producers such as an MRI is a daunting and scary process on a normal day, let alone for a child who may be experiencing this for the first time,” said Lyndon Demers, co-president of the Manitoba Neurofibromatosis Support Group, in a news release.

“Because of this, MBNF feels strongly about once again contributing to the Children’s Hospital MRI Goggle Campaign with a donation of $15,000.00. Many Manitobans have benefited from the set currently in use and we would love to ensure no child has to undergo this procedure without them.”

In 2011, the support group donated $25,000 to the Children’s Hospital Foundation to help fund its first set of goggles.

Over the last six years, these goggles have helped 850 kids and reduced the need for sedation by 30 per cent.

“We are grateful to the over 700 donors that came together to make this possible,” said Stefano Grande, president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

“We are inspired that Matt Nichols and his family lit the spark that reignited the campaign. And we are moved that the Manitoba Neurofibromatosis Support Group took the baton to the finish line to not only benefit their children, but thousands more that require an MRI.”