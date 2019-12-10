WINNIPEG -- Health Canada has issued a recall on a variety of children’s warm-up jackets with waist drawstrings and toggles.

The concern is the waist drawstrings can pose an entanglement issue which could cause children to get caught on a vehicle causing the child to be dragged.

Health Canada suggests parents should immediately remove the drawstrings from the jackets.

As of Dec. 2, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries.

There have been over 56,000 products sold in Canada from January 2011 to November 2019.

For more information, consumers can contact Kobe Sportswear Inc. at 1.888.898.5623.