WINNIPEG -- If you plan on taking a drive down Polar Bear or Candy Cane lanes, make sure you’re paying attention to some temporary traffic restrictions.

The Christmas light displays in Linden Woods have been so popular this year, the city has stepped in to assist with managing increased traffic volumes. The city said it has installed a number of turning restrictions to reduce the traffic congestion caused by two-way traffic on impacted streets.

As a result, Shorecrest Drive and Foxmeadow Drive will temporarily be one-way streets from 5 to 9 p.m. each night over the holidays.

“The city asks motorists to please be considerate when driving through the area as there will be increased numbers of people on the streets, both in vehicles, and out walking,” said Ken Allen, the communications officer with the Public Works Department, in an email to CTV News.

“Look out for each other, drive slowly, and be good neighbours, and remember that children may not be paying attention to traffic when out looking at the lighting displays.”

Councillor John Orlikow said letters are being sent to residents of the affected streets.

The restrictions will be lifted after the holidays when traffic volumes have eased.