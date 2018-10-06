

The Canadian Press





The new owners of a northern Manitoba railway say the line to Churchill may not be repaired until the spring.

Arctic Gateway Group says work is proceeding, but parts of the rail line that were washed out by floods in 2017 will have to be fully tested when the repairs are finished.

The company says the line must be safe before freight and supplies can once again be shipped by rail to Churchill.

In the meantime, supplies of fuel, food and other goods are being sent to the port by ship and by aircraft.