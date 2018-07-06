

CTV Winnipeg





For anyone who plans to be out and about during the hot summer days, the City of Winnipeg is offering some relief.

City facilities, such as leisure centres and libraries, that are usually open on weekdays and weekends will be available as cooling areas during regular hours, so residents can beat the heat and drink some water.

Indoor, outdoor or wading pools as well as spray pads are also available as a way to cool off.

The City of Winnipeg also offers the following tips to stay safe in extreme heat:

- Don’t overload electrical circuits when using extra cooling appliances because this can cause a risk of fire

- Never leave people or pets unattended in parked vehicles even for a short time period

- Check in on seniors, vulnerable people, children and pets who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses

- Make sure pets have access to water and cooler areas.