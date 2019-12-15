WINNIPEG -- The city is mourning the death of an on-duty RCMP officer who died in a collision on Manitoba’s Perimeter Highway Friday afternoon.

Flowers lined the base of an RCMP Statue at RCMP “D” Division Headquarters, as flags flew at half-mast in memory of Const. Allan Paopst.

Condolences poured in on social media after RCMP confirmed the officer died while on-duty in a head on crash.

Winnipeg Police posted a video to Twitter where police cruisers line the road in front of an RCMP detachment, lights flashing as officers paid respect.

Police said simply “taking a moment to pay tribute to fallen RCMP Cst. Allan Poapst following yesterday’s events."

Taking a moment to pay tribute to fallen @rcmpmb Cst. Allan Poapst following yesterday's events.



Extending our sincerest condolences to the officer’s family and our colleagues with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. pic.twitter.com/qV9o4eZIhi — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 15, 2019

The Winnipeg police were not alone in their tribute to Poapst.

In the day following the news of the RCMP officer’s death, a flood of support and condolences to Poapst’s family, as well as his RCMP community.

“The entire (Winnipeg Police Association) extend our deepest condolences to Cst Poapst’s family and all of our brothers and sisters with (Manitoba RCMP),” tweeted the Winnipeg Police Association.

"So very saddened for my colleagues with the (Manitoba RCMP) from all of us at (Brandon Police Service) our most sincere condolences," tweeted Chief Wayne Balcaen of the Brandon Police Service.

Fire chief Alex Forrest tweeted, “Manitoba RCMP officer dies Friday-On behalf of all members of the United Firefighters of Winnipeg our thoughts & prayers go out to the family and friends and we are in grief with our brothers and sisters in the Policing community of Manitoba.”

"My deepest condolences to the family, friends and fellow RCMP members on the tragic passing of a Manitoba officer. On behalf of all Manitobans, thank you for your dedication and service," tweeted Premier Brian Pallister.

One man who played hockey with Poapst took to Twitter sharing memories of time spent both on and off the ice.

"He was part of my hockey family. He enjoyed playing the game and he was an honest player and a good person. His smile in the dressing room will be with me always," another person tweeted.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but RCMP said weather conditions at the time were atrocious.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger