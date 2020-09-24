Advertisement
City of Winkler issues boil-water advisory
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 11:27AM CST Last Updated Thursday, September 24, 2020 11:29AM CST
WINNIPEG -- The City of Winkler has issued a boil-water advisory.
The advisory was issued Thursday morning and affects the entire city.
According to a post on its website, it said it is currently experiencing an issue resulting in low water pressure.
There is no timetable for when the advisory will be lifted.
This is a developing story. More details to come.