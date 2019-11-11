WINNIPEG – The city’s parks and open spaces are a huge part of Winnipeg – literally.

They cover 3,500 hectares of land, and a recent report from the city said about 12 per cent of these parks and open spaces are in need of a face-lift costing roughly $97 million.

Each year, the city’s public service prepares a report showing the condition of its more than 350,000 parks and open spaces. This year the report showed more than half, about 57 per cent, are in good or very good condition. Approximately 26 per cent are in fair condition, and 12 per cent are in poor or very poor condition. Five per cent have not been rated.

The city said the parks in poor or very poor condition are either at or nearing the end of their useful life. The 12 per cent of parks that have fallen into disrepair require $97 million for significant repairs or replacement, the report showed.

Last year, the report showed the same amount of parks were rated to be poor or very poor, but it estimated $105 million would be required for repairs or replacement.

Over the past five years, the city spent between $6 million and $`11 million on parks and open spaces. An additional $5 million is spent annually on Assiniboine Park.

The Daniel McIntyre ward requires the most amount of money for repairs and replacements, at over $9.9 million. The North Kildonan ward requires the least amount at over $1.4 million.

A parks strategic plan is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.

Here is a list of the top five regional parks within city limits that will require the most amount of money to repair or replace: