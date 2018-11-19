Featured
City needs over $100M for park repairs: report
The city is currently spending between $6 and $11 million a year on park repairs. (file image)
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 11:23AM CST
The City of Winnipeg is adding to its list of park amenities in poor condition, which also means increasing the amount needed for repairs and replacements.
In 2017 a report concluded the city needed $76 million to spruce up green spaces, but a 2018 update pegs the cost at $105 million. The latest analysis says park and boulevard trees, boat docks and launches have been added to the inventory.
The city is currently spending between $6 and $11 million a year on park repairs.
A parks strategic master plan is set for release next year.