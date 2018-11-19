The City of Winnipeg is adding to its list of park amenities in poor condition, which also means increasing the amount needed for repairs and replacements.

In 2017 a report concluded the city needed $76 million to spruce up green spaces, but a 2018 update pegs the cost at $105 million. The latest analysis says park and boulevard trees, boat docks and launches have been added to the inventory.

The city is currently spending between $6 and $11 million a year on park repairs.

A parks strategic master plan is set for release next year.