WINNIPEG -- The city is looking for a developer to breathe new life into a pair of historic buildings in St. Boniface.

According to a request for proposals to buy and develop the buildings, the former St. Boniface City Hall and former St. Boniface Fire Hall No. 1 are subject to heritage protection because of architectural and historical significance.

The St. Boniface City Hall building was built in 1906 at a cost of $60,000, more than $20,000 more than originally budgeted. It turned out to look quite different from the original design presented by architect Victor Horwood, who also designed the law courts on Broadway and was a player in a scandal that followed the construction of the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The fire hall, located at 212 Rue Dumoulin, was also designed by Horwood to complement the city hall and was completed in 1907, with towers “reminiscent of a mediaeval fortress,” according to its historical resources listing.

The request for proposals said the firehall currently sits vacant, but is used to store fire hall museum artifacts.

The city hall building has three tenants, all non-profits paying $1 year.

The RFP is open until February 2020.