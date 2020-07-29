Advertisement
Collision sends cyclist to hospital in critical condition
Published Wednesday, July 29, 2020 11:26PM CST Last Updated Thursday, July 30, 2020 7:39AM CST
The incident took place just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. (Source: Tara Lopez/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- A cyclist is in critical condition following a collision in Winnipeg’s Munroe East neighbourhood on Wednesday.
The crash took place around 10 p.m. in the Moncton Avenue and Grey Street area between a cyclist and a vehicle. The cyclist is in hospital.
Police have blocked off Grey Street between Munroe and Moncton Avenues, and remain on scene as of Thursday morning.
At the scene, a bike is leaning against a pole and a helmet is on the ground.
A number of police vehicles are also at the site of the crash as officers examine the evidence.
- With files from CTV’s Tara Lopez.