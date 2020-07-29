WINNIPEG -- A cyclist is in critical condition following a collision in Winnipeg’s Munroe East neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The crash took place around 10 p.m. in the Moncton Avenue and Grey Street area between a cyclist and a vehicle. The cyclist is in hospital.

Police have blocked off Grey Street between Munroe and Moncton Avenues, and remain on scene as of Thursday morning.

At the scene, a bike is leaning against a pole and a helmet is on the ground.

A number of police vehicles are also at the site of the crash as officers examine the evidence.

- With files from CTV’s Tara Lopez.