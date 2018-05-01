

CTV Winnipeg





The Rural Municipality of Piney remains under a State of Emergency Tuesday as fires continue to burn in the area.

The RM is currently working with Manitoba Emergency Management Organization, Manitoba Sustainable Development and the Office of the Fire Commissioner in coordinating firefighting efforts in the Carrick, Badger and Florze areas.

The fire has burned approximately 3,500 hectares of forest land, according to the RM.

So far, no evacuations have taken place.

Manitoba Sustainable Development has issued travel restrictions in the area for all motorized vehicles, including ATVs and dirt bikes, on all back country roads from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice. A complete burn ban is also in effect.

The RM said rain and cool conditions have slowed the progress of the fires.

Highway 203 remains closed between Badger and Carrick.



The RM of Piney is located approximately 150 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.