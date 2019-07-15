Teulon is dealing with a divided town council with majority of members trying to remove the mayor’s authority.

On July 9 a motion was passed by a 3 to 2 vote at council that prevents Mayor Debbie Kozyra from communicating with staff.

“The Mayor has displayed a pattern of behaviour that is intended to intimidate, offend, defame and humiliate members of staff,” states the motion.

There’s also bylaw amendments on the table to strip Kozyra of her mayoral powers.

Deputy Mayor Michael Ledarney says meetings to resolve issues have been unsuccessful so something has to change.

“This is more about leadership style, ” he said.

Kozyra declined an interview request but did deny she’s done anything wrong.

“These are unfounded accusations and haven’t been proven,” said Kozyra

Coun. Barb Mankewich supports Kozyra and says the mayor is not the problem.

“It seems to be the old boys club, they make all the decisions,” said Mankewich

The bylaw amendments go for a final vote early next month.