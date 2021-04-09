WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Boissevain School in Boissevain, Man., on Friday.

As an enhanced measure against the outbreak, the school has moved to an online learning format until April 23.

The school has also been moved to the Orange or restricted level on Manitoba’s pandemic response system.

The province did not provide any details on the origin of the outbreak, how many people were infected, and if the outbreak involved both students and staff.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Turtle Mountain School Division for more details.

This is a developing story. More details to come.