WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for the month of March:

Manitoba declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

With the number of COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing in the province, the Manitoba Premiere is declaring a state of emergency amid the pandemic.

Manitoba is closing all of its schools due to COVID-19

Manitoba's education minister announced that the province will be suspending classes starting March 23 over concerns regarding COVID-19.

Manitoba to close non-critical businesses

The Manitoba Government has issued a new public health order, to come into effect April 1, which will require all non-critical businesses to close until April 14.

Winnipeg woman in self-isolation following 8-day cruise, tested for COVID-19

A Winnipeg woman said she's in self-isolation after exhibiting symptoms when she returned home from an eight-day cruise to St. Maarten, Tortola, San Juan and Grand Turk.

COVID-19 numbers spike in Manitoba

Manitoba experiences the first spike in COVID-19 cases. Health officials continue to urge Manitobans to take the pandemic seriously and practice physical distancing.