WINNIPEG -- While Manitoba is starting to see some patients recover from the virus, health officials are warning the province is not out of the woods just yet, and there's still work to be done to flatten the curve.

"We'll have to keep watching. It's really too early to say. We're going to have to watch the trends and watch the volume over time," said Lanette Siragusa of Shared Health.

Siragusa said the virus is going to continue to spread and case volumes will increase, noting the goal right now is to manage the volume.

Siragusa said they're monitoring other jurisdictions, like China, Italy and Spain, where there were sudden spikes.

ALL AGES AT RISK

Manitoba's chief public health officer said people of all ages risk catching COVID-19.

“It doesn't matter what your age is, because even if you do not have a severe outcome, by not practicing physical distancing you could be passing this on to someone who will sustain a severe outcome," said Dr. Brent Roussin.

Roussin said people over the age of 65 and those with underlying medical conditions are most at risk, however, all age groups have been affected.

Across Canada, people under the age of 40 make up about 12 per cent of hospitalizations, while those over 60 make up more than half of all hospitalizations.