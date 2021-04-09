WINNIPEG -- A crash near the Portage la Prairie bypass resulted in the arrest of the driver of a stolen vehicle, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Mounties were called to a collision on Highway 1 near the bypass on the east side of Portage la Prairie, Man.

Witnesses told police the driver of a black vehicle was driving fast and passing vehicles on a double solid line.

Officers said the driver was leaving the city eastbound onto Highway 1 when they didn’t yield to traffic and hit a semi-trailer.

Mounties said the vehicle spun out into a ditch and the driver ran away. Police confirmed the car was stolen.

A short time later, officers said they found the driver walking east on Highway 1 and arrested them.

Mounties allege the suspect was involved in a separate collision earlier in the day, but left the scene.

Rebecca Contois, 23, has been charged with a number of offences including operation of a conveyance while impaired by drugs, refusal to comply with a drug demand, and two counts of failure to remain on the scene of an accident. She is in custody.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.