WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP say a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Portage la Prairie, Man., temporarily closed the highway Wednesday morning.

RCMP tweeted about the crash just before 9 a.m.

According to Manitoba 511, a collision was reported at the Portage la Prairie bypass on the highway, between Provincial Road 240 and Angle Road at 8:45 a.m. A detour is in effect.

RCMP said a semi jackknifed on the highway, blocking both westbound lanes. The road was slippery at the time of the collision.

There were no injuries, and a tow truck attended the scene. The highway reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m.