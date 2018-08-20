Family, police, and volunteers are combing an area of dense bush near Lac du Bonnet in a search for a missing man.

Manitoba RCMP said Dylan McIvor, 31, was reported missing Saturday.

Joanne McNabb, McIvor’s mom, said she spoke with her son Friday over the phone. She said he sounded distressed and told her he was on a dirt road near an ATV trail. The call broke up, said McNabb, and her son said he’d call her back later. He never did.

Family began searching for him Saturday night on Agassiz Road, just off Milner Ridge Road between Seddon’s Corner and Highway 11 near Lac du Bonnet. McNabb said it’s unclear why he was in the area.

RCMP, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner, started to search Sunday.

Police confirm a vehicle has been located, as well as McIvor’s cellphone and an inhaler.

McNabb said her son is asthmatic, and it’s possible he may also be without his thyroid medication as well.

She said she believes he was wearing a T-shirt and shorts, and believes he may now be missing his shoes.

Crews have been searching on land by foot and with quads, as well as with planes overhead.

Police said more than 50 people were helping in search efforts Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-6311.