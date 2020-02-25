WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews were kept busy Monday night after responding to six ‘suspicious’ fires in the city’s North End.

Just before 8:50 p.m. firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 400 block of Mountain Avenue.

This would be the first in a series of garage fires crews were called to in the span of just over an hour. The other three fires took place in: a garage in the back of the 500 block of College Avenue; an attached garage in the 700 block of Redwood Avenue; and a garage in the back of the 700 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

All four of these fires were under control by about 10:15 p.m.

Firefighters were then called to two garbage fires: one in the back lane of Magnus Avenue and one on Manitoba Avenue.

No one was hurt. The city said the fires are being investigated and are considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police.