Minute To Win It Challenge

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

(the “Rules”)

1. The Minute To Win It Challenge contest (the “Contest”) starts at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on December 14, 2020 and closes on January 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

2. The Contest Sponsor is Bell Media Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsor”).

3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Manitoba, Canada and be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Employees of Bell Media Inc., its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, promotional and advertising agencies or of any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfillment of the Contest, as well as the parents, siblings and children of any such employees and any person domiciled with such employees, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.

4. TO ENTER the Contest during the Contest Period, listen to the first weekday of CTV Morning Live, at approximately 6:00 a.m. CT, for the weekly game (each, a “Weekly Game”) telling listeners to send in an e-mail for a chance to win (each, an “Announcement”). When you hear an Announcement, send in an e-mail to wpgcontests@ctv.ca with the subject line “Minute To Win It”. All entries must include your name, city, postal code, age, ten-digit daytime telephone number and e-mail address; and a video depicting your playing the applicable Weekly Game (the “Video”). In order to be eligible, your Video must comply with the Video Requirements provided in Section 9 below. Any entrant who submits a Video that violates the terms and conditions as set forth in these Rules, as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole discretion at any time, may be disqualified and his/her entry will be void. The Video will be reviewed and approved by the Contest Sponsor prior to being entered into the Contest. Once the Video is approved, one (1) entry (the “Entry”) will be awarded to the entrant. Any Video submitted may be posted on the Contest Website. Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Limit of one (1) entry per individual per day. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than once per day, all your entries will be void. Illegible Entries or mechanical reproductions are ineligible.

5. PRIZES. There are four (4) prizes (the “Prize(s)”) available to be won, each consisting of a $150 Boston Pizza gift card. The gift card is subject to the terms and conditions of the issuing company. The approximate retail value of each Prize is one hundred and fifty dollars ($150.00) CAD.

6. Prizes must be accepted as awarded. The Prizes may not be sold, transferred and are not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein. Prize winner acknowledges that upon awarding of the Prize, all obligations typically borne by the provider of services or goods become that provider’s responsibility.

7. DRAWS. On the following dates: December 21 and 29, 2020; and January 4 and 11, 2021; at approximately 10:00 a.m. CT (each, a “Prize Draw”) a random draw for each of the Prizes will take place at Bell Media Inc., Winnipeg, Manitoba from among all eligible entries received during the Contest Period up until the applicable Prize Draw. The first entry drawn during the course of each Prize Draw will be eligible to win a Prize. The odds of winning a Prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period, from the applicable Announcement up until the applicable Prize Draw. For clarity, entries will not be carried forward from one Prize Draw to the next. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact the potential Prize winner to notify potential winner that he or she may have won the Prize by telephone within two (2) business days after the Selection Date. In the event that the potential winner cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the Selection Date, he or she will be disqualified and the Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard and the Contest Sponsor may select an alternate potential winner at its sole discretion (in which case, the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such new potential winner). Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

8. In order to be declared the winner, the potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time-limited mathematical skill-testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded the Prize, the potential winner, will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read, understood and complied with these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, Videograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered, acknowledges that upon awarding of the Prize, the obligations related to it will be borne by the prize Provider, and releases the Contest Parties and each of their respective agents, employees, directors, successors and assigns from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner, shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until all qualified winners have been duly selected, but in any event, no later than January 17, 2021. The number of actual Prizes awarded may be less than the number of available Prizes should efforts to confirm all winners be unsuccessful, in accordance with these Rules.

9. VIDEO REQUIREMENTS. Video must be in .MOV (Quicktime) or .MP4 format and up to 50Mb in size. The subject matter of the Video must be a depiction of your playing the applicable Weekly Game. You must not associate your Video with inappropriate content, such as vulgar, obscene, derogatory, or pornographic content (as determined by the Contest Sponsor at its sole discretion). Each Video must be unique and original and must not include any third party’s proprietary content, including trademarks or copyrighted content. Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may disqualify any entrant who uses third party proprietary content, at any time. Contest Sponsor further reserves the right, in their sole discretion, to edit any Video to blur out any trademarks or to remove any copyrighted content. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Video that involves anything illegal, potentially or actually dangerous or harmful or containing any element of physical risk, at any time. Any Video that involves a third party that has not provided consent to be part of the Video may also be disqualified. Videos must not include any illegal, defamatory or in any way obscene content (as determined by the Contest Sponsor at its sole discretion). Videos cannot be a parody or derogatory. Videos remain the property of the entrant, however by submitting a Video and participating in this Contest, each entrant: (i) represents and warrants that his/her Video is her or her original work and does not infringe on any third party’s copyright, trademark or other intellectual property rights; (ii) represents and warrants that he/she has all necessary rights from any third party that appears, or is mentioned, in the Video, including those from the parent or legal guardian if third party is under the age of majority; (iii) grants the Contest Sponsor and Prize Provider an unlimited, royalty free, irrevocable, right and license to reproduce, post and/or broadcast the Video in any form of media now known or hereinafter developed; (iv) waives all moral rights in the Video in favour of the Contest Sponsor; (v) agrees to release, indemnify, discharge and hold harmless the Contest Sponsor from any claim or liability arising from or related to the Video and/or his/her participation in this Contest; and (vi) consents to the publication and/or use, in any medium of the entrant’s Video, name, city of residence, Videograph and/or image for publicity purposes carried out by the Contest Sponsor without payment or compensation of any kind. The Contest Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any claims against infringement of the right of privacy with respect to any Video.

10. By entering this Contest the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

11. All entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the name of the Prize winner (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves the right in their sole discretion to disqualify any individual they find to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest web site or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest web site.

12. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at CTV Winnipeg, 400-345 Graham Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R3C 5S6.

13. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

14. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trademarks, trade names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsor and/or their affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.