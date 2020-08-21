WINNIPEG -- The City of Dauphin is preparing for the same restrictions that will be in place in Brandon next week.

On Thursday, the province announced the Prairie Mountain Health Region would be moving to the restricted level due to rising COVID-19 case numbers in the area, and evidence of community transmission.

As of Friday, there are 116 active cases in the region. Of the active cases, 99 are in Brandon.

The City of Dauphin, which is two hours north of Brandon, currently has two active COVID-19 cases.

Sharla Griffiths, the city manager of Dauphin, said a lot of people commute between the two cities.

"There's a lot of people who travel back and forth between the two communities, and throughout the region, so I think there was concern in our community about all of the new cases, so we're not surprised, overall that the restriction came in," she said.

Starting Monday, masks are mandatory at indoor public places and outdoor gatherings. Public gatherings, both inside and outside, are also limited to 10 people.

The province said the restrictions will be in place for at least two weeks. Griffiths said she supports the restrictions being put in place to help contain the spread.

"We really all have to be mindful and cognizant of that," she said. "If (the recommendation for restrictions is) for the whole health region, that is the view of the experts - Dr. Roussin and his group- so we will abide by those rules."

The rest of Manitoba currently is under the caution level, which means there are low levels of community transmission.